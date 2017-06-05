Tropical weather pattern stays in place this weekend
With the exception of a few stray to isolated showers and storms near Baffin Bay and Kingsville, most of the Coastal Bend remained dry this afternoon. There was a complex of showers and storms to our west, but they ran in to a pocket of dry air that is currently over the area and dried out by the time they could reach the coastline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Ramos
|46 min
|Tuxedo
|9
|County Judge
|12 hr
|El Chingon
|4
|wanted!!!!!!! (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Angel
|23
|Wives that are single now and why?
|20 hr
|Tuxedo
|4
|Celina Caballero
|23 hr
|Eyes on you
|1
|Norma Deanda (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Creeps
|12
|Ben
|Mon
|Bubba
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC