Tropical weather pattern stays in pla...

Tropical weather pattern stays in place this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

With the exception of a few stray to isolated showers and storms near Baffin Bay and Kingsville, most of the Coastal Bend remained dry this afternoon. There was a complex of showers and storms to our west, but they ran in to a pocket of dry air that is currently over the area and dried out by the time they could reach the coastline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leslie Ramos 46 min Tuxedo 9
County Judge 12 hr El Chingon 4
wanted!!!!!!! (Sep '16) 13 hr Angel 23
Wives that are single now and why? 20 hr Tuxedo 4
Celina Caballero 23 hr Eyes on you 1
Norma Deanda (Aug '11) Mon Creeps 12
Ben Mon Bubba 4
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC