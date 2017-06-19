Ruth Simmons is the newly-named inter...

Ruth Simmons is the newly-named interim president of Prairie View A&M.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Texas Tribune

Prairie View A&M University has lured a prominent former Ivy League president to temporarily lead the historically black university - a move that will likely surprise many in the higher education world, and even surprised the new president at first. The decision was finalized by a unanimous vote of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bishop Trash 9 min Karmaandbleach 1
micky pena 's chick 2 hr Kuca 2
Crystal M (Riviera) 5 hr Tony 2
News Alleged leakera s parents fear Trump will be to... 10 hr thebestguyinkings... 3
celina garcia 11 hr Old friend 17
Barcelona apartments 15 hr Pride 10
Whatever Happen To Cherrelle Cantu. (Jul '11) 17 hr Embarassed 49
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC