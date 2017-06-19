Ruth Simmons is the newly-named interim president of Prairie View A&M.
Prairie View A&M University has lured a prominent former Ivy League president to temporarily lead the historically black university - a move that will likely surprise many in the higher education world, and even surprised the new president at first. The decision was finalized by a unanimous vote of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Monday.
