Newly released video shows confrontation that led to man's death
The cost of craft beer in Texas could be going up if Governor Greg Abbott signs House Bill 3287. This recently passed bill will force local brewers to use distributors to sell their craft beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminals
|2 hr
|XxXXXxX
|4
|Dr. Seymour, Superintendent at SG at it again
|4 hr
|Keep cleaning house
|6
|County Judge
|4 hr
|Rogelio
|5
|the zimms
|5 hr
|Himbo
|1
|Who is marybeth ramos bbydaddy (May '16)
|6 hr
|Aaron
|21
|Amigo auto sales
|7 hr
|never buy from her
|5
|Patty Crabbe? Always full of drama
|9 hr
|Kingsville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC