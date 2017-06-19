Navy: 4 F/A-18 pilot deaths could be ...

Navy: 4 F/A-18 pilot deaths could be tied to oxygen system failures

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Four pilot deaths could be tied to oxygen system failures in the cockpits of F/A-18 Hornets, the Navy revealed Thursday in an in-depth review of oxygen problems plaguing its fighter and trainer jets. The review was launched in late March after instructor pilots at Navy training bases in Kingsville, Texas, Meridian, Miss., and Pensacola, Fla., refused to fly with students in T-45 trainer jets because "concern about contaminated breathing air reached a tipping point" after a sharp increase in the number of reported cases of hypoxia or related incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jealous stalkers who constantly make posts lol 31 min Loser 14
Wic milk 1 hr IlIlllIIIIllllllIII 3
Dr. Seymour, Superintendent at SG at it again 1 hr DKong 27
Oscar ortegon 2 hr esta sancha 11
Emilk perez 5 hr Trip 10
name a thief 7 hr random 40
EmbroideMe 8 hr news 2
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Kleberg County was issued at June 23 at 8:54PM CDT

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC