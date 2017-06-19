Navy: 4 F/A-18 pilot deaths could be tied to oxygen system failures

Four pilot deaths could be tied to oxygen system failures in the cockpits of F/A-18 Hornets, the Navy revealed Thursday in an in-depth review of oxygen problems plaguing its fighter and trainer jets. The review was launched in late March after instructor pilots at Navy training bases in Kingsville, Texas, Meridian, Miss., and Pensacola, Fla., refused to fly with students in T-45 trainer jets because "concern about contaminated breathing air reached a tipping point" after a sharp increase in the number of reported cases of hypoxia or related incidents.

