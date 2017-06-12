More

A bill designed to protect military bases around Texas has been signed into law, and it has to do with windfarms. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 277, a bill intended to protect the airspace of military bases in the state, including Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

