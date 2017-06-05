Kingsville woman charged with leaking NSA report
We will learn more Tuesday about a federal lawsuit that has been filed against Voestalpine regarding the mysterious black dust that nearby residents say is covering the area. The suit accuses Voestalpine of "Failure to perform work in a safe and prudent manner."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives that are single now and why?
|12 min
|Sucias
|9
|Ben
|14 min
|Leo
|7
|IT Works
|16 min
|discount liquor
|3
|Criminals
|45 min
|XxXXXxX
|11
|Patty Crabbe? Always full of drama
|3 hr
|A close friend
|2
|Jennifer Layne
|5 hr
|Chris
|11
|Gus and Devina
|5 hr
|The fk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC