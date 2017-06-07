Alleged leakera s parents fear Trump ...

Alleged leakera s parents fear Trump will be tough on case

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Lethbridge Herald

A young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. It will be difficult for 25-year-old Reality Winner to get a fair trial if her case becomes "this big thing where we're not going to tolerate leakers," Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview.

