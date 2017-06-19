6/19/17 OT: I'm Broke Now edition
King Ranch , located in South Texas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville near Kingsville, is the largest ranch in Texas. [3] The King Ranch comprises 825,000 acres [4] and was founded in 1853 by Captain Richard King and Gideon K. Lewis, includes portions of six Texas counties, including most of Kleberg County and much of Kenedy County , with portions extending into Brooks , Jim Wells , Nueces , and Willacy Counties.
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever Happen To Cherrelle Cantu. (Jul '11)
|33 min
|Embarassed
|47
|Brittany Favors (Joseph Hernandez Chic)
|1 hr
|Blaaaaaaah
|2
|fireworks
|4 hr
|Go figure
|2
|Rene Issasi morales
|4 hr
|Pathetic
|4
|Barcelona apartments
|10 hr
|Hahaha
|9
|celina garcia
|10 hr
|Gross
|15
|joseph seeking old fat black men
|10 hr
|Lets play
|2
