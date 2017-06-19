6/19/17 OT: I'm Broke Now edition

King Ranch , located in South Texas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville near Kingsville, is the largest ranch in Texas. [3] The King Ranch comprises 825,000 acres [4] and was founded in 1853 by Captain Richard King and Gideon K. Lewis, includes portions of six Texas counties, including most of Kleberg County and much of Kenedy County , with portions extending into Brooks , Jim Wells , Nueces , and Willacy Counties.

