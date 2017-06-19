2 new San Antonio food trucks wheel o...

2 new San Antonio food trucks wheel out seafood, churros

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The Brinks Seafood food truck can be found 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 10415 Huebner Road. The Brinks Seafood food truck can be found 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 10415 Huebner Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the spur 50 min barrat 3
Bruno 1 hr Lmao 8
kathy cokeHo Ochoa (Jan '11) 1 hr Lmao 31
engagements 3 hr Duh 10
Jennifer Layne 3 hr Hello 20
Dr. Seymour, Superintendent at SG at it again 4 hr Who 20
Priscilla Fuentes (Sep '10) 7 hr Yea 17
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC