TX House considering bill designed to protect Nas CC/Kingsville
The Texas House of Representatives is considering a bill designed to protect military bases around the state, including NAS Kingsville and Corpus Christi. Senate Bill 277 passed on a second reading today and is set for a final reading tomorrow.
