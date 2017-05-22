School was his foreign country
His work with the Adult Literacy Council here has given Pete Martinez a knowledge of the struggles of not having a good education. "There is quite a bit of the adult population in Bee County - I am sad to say - they don't know how to read or write," Martinez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Ann Muniz
|3 hr
|Stank eye
|12
|Any good card readers in kingsville?
|4 hr
|Telling
|2
|Monster.
|8 hr
|Blammmmm
|2
|Lori dillingham caldera
|9 hr
|Youknow
|1
|Gangster of the town vargas
|9 hr
|Hello pete
|1
|Kris coleman
|12 hr
|Lisa wood
|3
|Has Anyone Seen Margie Guevara
|21 hr
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC