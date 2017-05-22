School was his foreign country

School was his foreign country

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Countywide

His work with the Adult Literacy Council here has given Pete Martinez a knowledge of the struggles of not having a good education. "There is quite a bit of the adult population in Bee County - I am sad to say - they don't know how to read or write," Martinez said.

