More
A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Humberto Bruschetta at his Kingsville office. She says she gave a statement to Kingsville police, after two women have filed formal complaints with police in Mission, Texas, where the doctor had also practiced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Ann Muniz
|3 hr
|Stank eye
|12
|Any good card readers in kingsville?
|4 hr
|Telling
|2
|Monster.
|8 hr
|Blammmmm
|2
|Lori dillingham caldera
|9 hr
|Youknow
|1
|Gangster of the town vargas
|9 hr
|Hello pete
|1
|Kris coleman
|12 hr
|Lisa wood
|3
|Has Anyone Seen Margie Guevara
|21 hr
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC