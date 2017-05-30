Grand jury indicts man in shooting death of friend
CCPD is asking help from the public to locate a missing, older adult. Anthony Fromme was reported missing on May 22, 2017, and is described as suffering from Dementia, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tag worst school superintentent
|17 min
|SMH
|5
|breaking news
|1 hr
|Lol
|2
|Sophia campos
|2 hr
|I viewed the footage
|25
|looking for male doberman to breed with my female (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Michelle Sanford
|71
|omar perez aka women beater
|9 hr
|Tuxedo
|9
|Gus and Devina
|10 hr
|Locked up
|18
|Lil Oscar fender bender
|12 hr
|Tuxedo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC