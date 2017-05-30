Grand jury indicts man in shooting de...

Grand jury indicts man in shooting death of friend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

CCPD is asking help from the public to locate a missing, older adult. Anthony Fromme was reported missing on May 22, 2017, and is described as suffering from Dementia, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tag worst school superintentent 17 min SMH 5
breaking news 1 hr Lol 2
Sophia campos 2 hr I viewed the footage 25
looking for male doberman to breed with my female (Aug '13) 8 hr Michelle Sanford 71
omar perez aka women beater 9 hr Tuxedo 9
Gus and Devina 10 hr Locked up 18
Lil Oscar fender bender 12 hr Tuxedo 1
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC