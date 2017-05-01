Construction of A&M-K's $60M music bu...

Construction of A&M-K's $60M music building set for June

The Texas A&M University System board of regents approved the construction of a $60 million facility for its Kingsville campus. The construction of the new Texas A&M University-Kingsville Education Complex and Music Building was approved during the April 27 board of regents meeting.

