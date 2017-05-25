Border patrol finds $1.4 million wort...

Border patrol finds $1.4 million worth of cocaine inside

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bus was stopped at the Sarita checkpoint in Kingsville, Texas, where a K-9 unit alerted agents to possible narcotics on the bus. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bus was stopped at the Sarita checkpoint in Kingsville, Texas, where a K-9 unit alerted agents to possible narcotics on the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
largest in kville 2 hr tino 3
Sophia campos 5 hr Tiara 18
Leslie Ramos 6 hr His main main 3
Girls who fu€k there babay daddy's so they can ... 6 hr Juicy 5
Chelsea Ann Muniz 6 hr Angela 27
blackstone legion 16 hr Warden 1
Graduation Tickets 19 hr Phineas T Barnum 12
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC