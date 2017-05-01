AISD police chief moving to Houston-areaa s Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD posted an announcement on their website Monday stating that Chief Eric Mendez will begin as the chief of the district's police the week of June 19. Mendez replaces Chief Alan Bragg, who is retiring after 45 years in law enforcement. The school district, which covers northwest Harris County, has 115,000 compared to Austin ISD's 85,000.

