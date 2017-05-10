The annual Walk for Autism brings tog...

The annual Walk for Autism brings together families from around South Texas.

Hundreds joined together at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi on Saturday to show support for those on the autism spectrum. In its 12th year, the annual Walk for Autism was hosted by the Autism Spectrum Center.

