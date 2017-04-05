Navy grounds almost 200 T-45 training jets Instructor pilots refused to fly after experiencing increased episodes of lightheadedness traced to their oxygen systems. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oDoi7C KINGSVILLE, Texas - The Navy has halted T-45 jet flight training at at least three bases across the USA after instructors complained about the aircrafts' oxygen systems, officials said Wednesday.

