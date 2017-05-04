Kingsville police recover multiple illegal substances, suspects
On Friday, Kingsville Police executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of four individuals suspected of various drug-related offenses. Kingsville Police Department's Street Level Operations Team conducted a search warrant at the 2800 block of Brahma Blvd. on April 21, according to a press release.
