Kingsville police recover multiple illegal substances, suspects

Saturday Apr 22

On Friday, Kingsville Police executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of four individuals suspected of various drug-related offenses. Kingsville Police Department's Street Level Operations Team conducted a search warrant at the 2800 block of Brahma Blvd. on April 21, according to a press release.

