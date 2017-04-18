Four CBC students receive Barnhart Tr...

Four CBC students receive Barnhart Transfer Scholarship

Coastal Bend College announced four students from the Beeville campus received the Barnhart Transfer Scholarship thanks to the Joe Barnhart Foundation, which has been and continues to be a supporter of the college's programs and its students. This spring's scholarship recipients are Regan Willbanks, who is transferring to New Mexico State University to major in electrical engineering; Kristina Kana, who is transferring to Texas A&M- Kingsville to play basketball and major in education; Conor Lee, who is transferring to St. Mary's University to play soccer and major in business management; and Charlie Payne, who is transferring to Missouri Valley College to play soccer and major in graphic design.

