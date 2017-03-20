Navy Seeks Grounds Maintenance Services at Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas
The U.S. Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, released on Monday, March 20 a presolicitation notice in which it indicated plans to procure grounds maintenance services at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. Planned scope of service includes all labor, management, supervision, tools, material, and equipment required to perform the grounds maintenance services.
