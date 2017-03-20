Navy Seeks Grounds Maintenance Servic...

Navy Seeks Grounds Maintenance Services at Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The U.S. Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, released on Monday, March 20 a presolicitation notice in which it indicated plans to procure grounds maintenance services at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. Planned scope of service includes all labor, management, supervision, tools, material, and equipment required to perform the grounds maintenance services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mario Malory 51 min Mee 4
Victor Gonzalez busted with a tranny 2 hr Ricardo 4
John Vela 4 hr Friend 1
Josh Davila 5 hr MindYourBusinessDb 23
KPD Heather Chapa 6 hr ETa 11
New pizza place 6 hr Seagel 4
Lupita rodriguez perez 8 hr yankeebori 60
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC