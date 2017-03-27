NASA talks springtime on Sunrise

NASA talks springtime on Sunrise

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Fiesta de la Flor is a 2-day festival that celebrates the life & legacy of Selena, known to her many admirers as the "Queen of Tejano. "Selena is a wonderful ambassador for our city continues to be a great ambassador where ever she went she put the name of Corpus Christi up high," said Teresa Rodriguez from Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betty Jo Lee Jaime Deleon 1 hr Friends to them b... 5
Kville prositutes 4 hr ImDownDoe 16
Kleberg DA 4 hr Simple 2
elected officials 5 hr Learn your spanish 8
Vinnie cavasos 13 hr Hope 1
Santa Gertrudis 14 hr what 2
Josh Davila 15 hr Stfu 51
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,966,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC