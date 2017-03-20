Texas has some 600 different species ...

Texas has some 600 different species of birds

Efforts to continue growing the Eco-tourism industry here in the coastal bend will get a big boost this spring when the South Texas Botanical Gardens launches a new, 4-day birding festival. They're calling it 'The Birdiest Festival in America'.

