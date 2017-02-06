South-Texas 47 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center

South-Texas 47 mins ago 1:12 p.m.King...

Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center

A Kingsville volunteer firefighter employed as a bus driver for the Ricardo Independent School District was sent via HALO Flight Wednesday to a San Antonio burn center after receiving possible second- or third-degree burns from a burst radiator. According to Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid, the man was checking under the hood of one of the buses when its radiator ruptured, spewing scalding hot water all over him.

