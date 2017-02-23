'Hog Apocalypse': Texas has a new weapon in its war on feral pigs. It's not pretty.
Securing a Texan's right to shoot wild pigs from a helicopter may have been Sid Miller's best-known accomplishment before this week. The state's agricultural commissioner hangs a boar's head and toy chopper outside his office to remind people of the law he got passed, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelly Linares (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Always blunt
|18
|Michele mechell domingez
|2 hr
|Barbie
|7
|Jaime diaz deleon and veronica trevino
|2 hr
|Randy Trevino
|5
|who knows jerry scheets
|2 hr
|yoyoyo
|2
|Lupita rodriguez perez
|4 hr
|Kings
|25
|Harvey school attendance
|5 hr
|info
|4
|Alexis Valenzuela
|7 hr
|Lolll
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kingsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC