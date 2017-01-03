Propane causes fire to trailer in Kingsville Read Story Kiii Staff
A man hauling propane in Kingsville had his trailer catch fire. The incident took place in the parking lot of Walmart off General Cavazos Blvd. There were no injuries and fire fighters were able to stop the blaze.
