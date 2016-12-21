Former Texas Farm Bureau exective Glasson honored
For his decades of service and leadership, Vernie R. Glasson III, former executive director and chief operating officer of Texas Farm Bureau, was presented with the organization's prestigious Pioneer award at the organization's annual meeting in San Antonio recently. Glasson's career with Texas Farm Bureau and its affiliated companies spanned more than 40 years.
Kingsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruno Mejia
|2 hr
|Where
|17
|Esmi Villarreal
|2 hr
|That all they the...
|2
|marriage
|15 hr
|county
|5
|laura ruiz (Jun '11)
|18 hr
|Gody
|29
|Ida cantu
|21 hr
|Truth
|4
|Jamie mireles
|21 hr
|Kilo
|32
|KIII TV 3 Morning Edition (Mar '11)
|Fri
|chili
|49
