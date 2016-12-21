Former Texas Farm Bureau exective Gla...

Former Texas Farm Bureau exective Glasson honored

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

For his decades of service and leadership, Vernie R. Glasson III, former executive director and chief operating officer of Texas Farm Bureau, was presented with the organization's prestigious Pioneer award at the organization's annual meeting in San Antonio recently. Glasson's career with Texas Farm Bureau and its affiliated companies spanned more than 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruno Mejia 2 hr Where 17
Esmi Villarreal 2 hr That all they the... 2
marriage 15 hr county 5
laura ruiz (Jun '11) 18 hr Gody 29
Ida cantu 21 hr Truth 4
Jamie mireles 21 hr Kilo 32
KIII TV 3 Morning Edition (Mar '11) Fri chili 49
See all Kingsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsville Forum Now

Kingsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kingsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC