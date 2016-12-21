Dog has his day at winter commencemen...

Dog has his day at winter commencement ceremony

Tuesday Dec 13

Winter commencements are coming up for many area universities including two this weekend in North Texas, but at least one this year included a canine graduate, complete with cap and gown. KRIS-TV reported that service dog Titan, a doberman-Labrador mix, walked Dec. 9 with his owner, Army veteran Matthew Walbeck, 40, at Texas A&M-Kingsville, near Corpus Christi.

