University of Rhode Island Pioneers Research Into Movement, Learning, Language
KINGSTON, R.I., June 13, 2017 - The second-graders at West Kingston Elementary School are models of scholarly focus, reading silently and intently. At the same time, they wobble in their seats, pedal their legs under their desks or sway on balance boards.
