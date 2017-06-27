University of Rhode Island Group Takes Holistic Look at Lifestyle and Dementia

KINGSTON, R.I., June 28, 2017 - Faculty, staff and graduate students from a broad range of disciplines at the University of Rhode Island are taking on one of society's most vexing health challenges: how to prevent or slow the onset of dementia through changes in diet and exercise. What sets the Lifestyle Interventions Group apart is its inclusion of disciplines beyond the typical confines of brain science, as well as its engagement with organizations, communities and individuals from around the state.

