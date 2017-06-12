University of Rhode Island Graduate S...

University of Rhode Island Graduate Students Launch Pharmaceutical Company

KINGSTON, R.I., June 13, 2017 - Three Ph.D. students at the University of Rhode Island's College of Pharmacy have started a company that harnesses big data in a novel approach to drug development. Nicholas DaSilva of Providence, Kenneth Rose of S outh Kingstown, and Benjamin Barlock of Portland, Maine, founded Alcinous Pharmaceuticals late last year.

