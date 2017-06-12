Toy Cars Modified by University of Rh...

Toy Cars Modified by University of Rhode Island Students Deliver Fun, Physical Benefits

KINGSTON, R.I., June 15, 2017 - Who doesn't remember the simple joy of zipping around the yard in a toy car? Every kid should have that experience, and thanks to Lil' Rhody Riders - an ongoing student leadership project at the University of Rhode Island - they can. Lil' Rhody Riders provides mobility, freedom and plain-old fun to children with disabilities by modifying toy cars so they can operate them.

