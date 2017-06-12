Partnering for Innovation

Partnering for Innovation

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Newswise

KINGSTON, R.I., June 15, 2017 - Imagine donning a vest every day that could strengthen your core, improve your posture and align your joints - allowing you to maintain your health or recover from an injury. CoreMechanics LLC of Narragansett envisions just such a device and has called on experts from three colleges at the University of Rhode Island to help make it a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Non media 1
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16) Mar '16 New England Music... 1
News Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08) Jan '11 Kylah Marie 29
Election Laureen Koch (Dec '10) Dec '10 Dave Helzer 47 Pu... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10) Sep '10 Sean Tennett 1
News Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10) Jun '10 Daisy 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kingston, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC