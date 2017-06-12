Partnering for Innovation

KINGSTON, R.I., June 15, 2017 - Imagine donning a vest every day that could strengthen your core, improve your posture and align your joints - allowing you to maintain your health or recover from an injury. CoreMechanics LLC of Narragansett envisions just such a device and has called on experts from three colleges at the University of Rhode Island to help make it a reality.

