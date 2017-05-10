National Leader: Advanced Scholarship...

National Leader: Advanced Scholarship Vital to Nursing Stewardship

KINGSTON, R.I., May 12, 2017 - Team players who remain independent thinkers, persistent scientists who follow the evidence, dedicated caregivers whose research makes a difference in people's lives those are the qualities to which doctoral students of nursing, their mentors and college administrator should aspire. Nancy Woods, dean emerita of the University of Washington School of Nursing and co-director of the de Tornyay Center for Healthy Aging, shared these insights recently with faculty at the University of Rhode Island's College of Nursing.

