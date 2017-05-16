Contemporary Theater Company to Host ...

Contemporary Theater Company to Host 1st Annual Ocean State Improv Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

You walk into a dark, mysterious room with no idea what might happen... and an entire night of entertainment effortlessly unfolds before you. A typical evening for a theatergoer, but a far less common experience for the actors themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Non media 1
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16) Mar '16 New England Music... 1
News Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08) Jan '11 Kylah Marie 29
Election Laureen Koch (Dec '10) Dec '10 Dave Helzer 47 Pu... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10) Sep '10 Sean Tennett 1
News Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10) Jun '10 Daisy 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Kingston, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC