URI Researchers, Colleagues Receive Funding for Clinical Translational Research Projects

KINGSTON, R.I., March 16, 2017 -Pilot Projects involving two researchers at the University of Rhode Island have been awarded federal funding through Advance Clinical and Translational Research , a statewide effort to support clinical research that can be translated into approaches and policies that improve the health of Rhode Islanders. Marcella Thompson, assistant professor in the College of Nursing/Academic Health Collaborative, and Kunal Mankodiya, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, along with colleagues at Brown University and Bradley Hospital, will each receive one-year grants of $75,000 through Advance-CTR's initial round of funding.

