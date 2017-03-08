News | NEW: Historic Robert Lippitt House Defaced with Graffiti on Providence's East Side
Governor Henry Lippitt was born in Providence, Rhode Island on 9 October 1818 to Warren Lippitt and Eliza Seamans. His father Warren, originally a ship's captain, inherited a large portion of the Lippitt Manufacturing Company founded in 1807 by Henry's grandfather Charles Lippitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims?
|Oct '16
|Non media
|1
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08)
|Jan '11
|Kylah Marie
|29
|Laureen Koch (Dec '10)
|Dec '10
|Dave Helzer 47 Pu...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Sean Tennett
|1
|Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10)
|Jun '10
|Daisy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC