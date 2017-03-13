BBSeries vs. Clemson Relocated to URI

Due to field conditions, Boston College baseball's home opening series against No. 9 Clemson will be played at the University of Rhode Island's Bill Beck Field in Kingston, R.I. The series is slated for Friday through Sunday, March 24-26.

