Two local students on URI dean's list

Two local students on URI dean's list

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Town Line

The University of Rhode Island, in Kingston, Rhode Island, has announced the Fall 2016 dean's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16) Mar '16 New England Music... 1
News Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08) Jan '11 Kylah Marie 29
Election Laureen Koch (Dec '10) Dec '10 Dave Helzer 47 Pu... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10) Sep '10 Sean Tennett 1
News Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10) Jun '10 Daisy 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Washington County was issued at February 08 at 10:12PM EST

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kingston, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC