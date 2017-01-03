Remains found in South Kingston aren'...

Remains found in South Kingston aren't missing bootlegger's

Officials say human remains unearthed last month on property once owned by a Prohibition-era bootlegger who mysteriously vanished 84 years ago don't belong to the missing man. The Providence Journal reports state archaeologist Timothy Ives confirmed that the roughly two dozen bones recovered from a construction site in South Kingstown on Dec. 10 is not what's left of Danny Walsh.

