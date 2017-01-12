North Kingston home invasion ends in ...

North Kingston home invasion ends in arrest

A home invasion by a masked suspect in North Kingstown ends in the arrest of an Exeter man. Jordan Rice, 33, turned himself in to State Police and is set to be arraigned in Kent Count Court today.

