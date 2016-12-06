Freshly Restored 1967 427/435 Corvette Coupe Unveiled at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals
One of our favorite features each year at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals are the premier unveilings where owners and restorers get show off their freshly restored rides to the public for the very first time since completion. The 2016 show saw over a dozen reveals including a stunning Silver Pearl on black 1967 427/435 Corvette coupe.
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims?
|Oct '16
|Non media
|1
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08)
|Jan '11
|Kylah Marie
|29
|Laureen Koch (Dec '10)
|Dec '10
|Dave Helzer 47 Pu...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Sean Tennett
|1
|Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10)
|Jun '10
|Daisy
|2
