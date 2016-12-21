Archivist of World's Largest Sewing P...

Archivist of World's Largest Sewing Pattern Collection Gains National Award

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newswise

KINGSTON, R.I., Dec. 19, 2016 -- It started decades ago with an old pattern for a skirt worn by an actress in the University of Rhode Island production "Anne of Green Gables." Joy Spanabel Emery was starstruck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16) Mar '16 New England Music... 1
News Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08) Jan '11 Kylah Marie 29
Election Laureen Koch (Dec '10) Dec '10 Dave Helzer 47 Pu... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10) Sep '10 Sean Tennett 1
News Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10) Jun '10 Daisy 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kingston, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC