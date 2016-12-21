Renowned composer featured in WSO 50t...

Renowned composer featured in WSO 50th anniversary concerts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Warwickonline.com

AT REHEARSAL: High school chorus members who will be performing alongside URI students in rehearsal as pictured last Sunday at the Knight Campus of CCRI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Wyoming as stupid as the media claims? Oct '16 Non media 1
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Beatles For Sale tribute show returns to W. Kin... (Mar '16) Mar '16 New England Music... 1
News Teen sustains fatal injuries after head-on coll... (Jul '08) Jan '11 Kylah Marie 29
Election Laureen Koch (Dec '10) Dec '10 Dave Helzer 47 Pu... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Kingston, RI (Sep '10) Sep '10 Sean Tennett 1
News Leominster native fulfills dream in Spain inter... (Jun '10) Jun '10 Daisy 2
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kingston, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC