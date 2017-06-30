Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls
KINGSTON A Kingston man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|8 hr
|Lost for words
|41
|Zena Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|6
|Ulster Park Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Woman dies in one-car accident in Woodbourne (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Ida
|2
|Cardinal Farley Military High School (Jul '09)
|May '17
|JRJ
|30
|Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Ex-Kingstonian
|20
|dope (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC