Sheriff: Napanoch man failed to register as sexual offender
The Ulster County Sheriff's office said deputies in April had tried to verify the address of Clarence A. Perrineau, 50, of Napanoch, who is a level 2 sexual offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cardinal Farley Military High School (Jul '09)
|May 21
|JRJ
|30
|Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Ex-Kingstonian
|20
|dope (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston
|Apr '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|John Sins
|4
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Aunt Bee
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC