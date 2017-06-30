Periodontist Sara Oshman, DMD, Dental Care Alliance Member in upstate ...
People suffering from Gum Disease in Northern New York now have the only regenerative laser treatment option FDA cleared to re-grow bone with quicker recovery I can offer my patients definitive treatment in the early stages of periodontal disease, treating gum disease swiftly and comfortably before it progresses" LAKE KATRINE, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingston, NY, June 5, 2017 Dr. Sarah Oshman www.thedentistsoffice.com part of http://www.dentalcarealliance.net now offers the FDA-cleared LANAP protocol to treat gum disease and LAPIP protocol for ailing dental implants in the Hudson Valley of New York.
