Periodontist Sara Oshman, DMD, Dental...

Periodontist Sara Oshman, DMD, Dental Care Alliance Member in upstate ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: World News Report

People suffering from Gum Disease in Northern New York now have the only regenerative laser treatment option FDA cleared to re-grow bone with quicker recovery I can offer my patients definitive treatment in the early stages of periodontal disease, treating gum disease swiftly and comfortably before it progresses" LAKE KATRINE, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingston, NY, June 5, 2017 Dr. Sarah Oshman www.thedentistsoffice.com part of http://www.dentalcarealliance.net now offers the FDA-cleared LANAP protocol to treat gum disease and LAPIP protocol for ailing dental implants in the Hudson Valley of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) 3 hr Glad2Help 23
Zena Music Thread (Oct '14) Fri Musikologist 6
Ulster Park Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 1
News Woman dies in one-car accident in Woodbourne (Jun '07) Jun 24 Ida 2
Cardinal Farley Military High School (Jul '09) May '17 JRJ 30
Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09) May '17 Ex-Kingstonian 20
dope (Jun '13) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC