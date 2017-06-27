Pedestrian killed in Town of Ulster T...

Pedestrian killed in Town of Ulster Thursday identified

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Times Herald-Record

TOWN OF ULSTER The pedestrian who was killed when she was struck by a car on Lucas Avenue Extension Thursday afternoon has been identified as Jennifer Curry, 17, of Kingston.

