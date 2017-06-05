June 3: Kingston tours

The monthly walking tour of the 1658 Stockade National Historic District, offered by the Friends of Historic Kingston, takes place on Saturday, June 3, leaving from the Friends of Historic Kingston Museum at 1 p.m. Following the street plan designed by Peter Stuyvesant in 1658, the tour walks the heart of the largest intact early Dutch settlement in the state and the neighborhood where New York state was born in 1777. Included is a tour of the interior of the circa 1812 Johnston House, the former home and showroom of nationally noted antiques dealer Fred J. Johnston.

