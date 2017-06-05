June 3: Kingston tours

June 3: Kingston tours

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Albany Times Union

The monthly walking tour of the 1658 Stockade National Historic District, offered by the Friends of Historic Kingston, takes place on Saturday, June 3, leaving from the Friends of Historic Kingston Museum at 1 p.m. Following the street plan designed by Peter Stuyvesant in 1658, the tour walks the heart of the largest intact early Dutch settlement in the state and the neighborhood where New York state was born in 1777. Included is a tour of the interior of the circa 1812 Johnston House, the former home and showroom of nationally noted antiques dealer Fred J. Johnston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cardinal Farley Military High School (Jul '09) May 21 JRJ 30
Gangs in kingston, ny (Aug '09) May '17 Ex-Kingstonian 20
dope (Jun '13) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Kingston Apr '17 VictorOrians 1
News Owner: Pete's Famous Restaurant in Hyde Park to... (Apr '13) Mar '17 John Sins 4
Mark A. Sherman (May '13) Mar '17 Aunt Bee 21
See all Kingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingston Forum Now

Kingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Kingston, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC