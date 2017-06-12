Harrisburg leukemia survivor surprised life-saving donor on 'The View'

A 19-year-old Harrisburg resident surprised the man who saved his life on ABC's "The View" on June 9. Jeremiah Brown was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at a young age, and his only chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant. Fortunately, when he was 15, a matching donor was found: park ranger Kevin Oldenburg of Kingston, New York.

